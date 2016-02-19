FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande hopeful on EU summit deal for Britain
February 19, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

France's Hollande hopeful on EU summit deal for Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande expressed hopes of reaching a deal at an European Union summit on Friday to help keep Britain in the bloc.

“We will find a compromise” over Britain, he told France Inter radio in an interview during the summit in Brussels, adding “I hope so”.

Hollande warned that disputes over the refugee crisis were a threat to Europe and urged a commmon approach to avoid countries re-establishing border checks. “Otherwise it would be the end of Europe,” he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Mattias Blamont, editing by Alister Doyle)

