France's Hollande hopeful on EU summit deal for Britain

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande expressed hopes of reaching a deal at an European Union summit on Friday to help keep Britain in the bloc.

“We will find a compromise” over Britain, he told France Inter radio in an interview during the summit in Brussels, adding “I hope so”.

Hollande warned that disputes over the refugee crisis were a threat to Europe and urged a commmon approach to avoid countries re-establishing border checks. “Otherwise it would be the end of Europe,” he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Mattias Blamont, editing by Alister Doyle)