7 months ago
Paris seeing interest from Brexit-fleeing firms - French central bank
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 5:31 PM / 7 months ago

Paris seeing interest from Brexit-fleeing firms - French central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of France is seeing serious interest from international firms looking to boost their activities in Paris following Britain's Brexit decision, the French central bank's governor said on Thursday.

In a New Year's address to the Paris financial sector, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the industry had to remain mobilised in efforts to attract business to the French capital.

"We have signs of very significant interest from international firms with which we are discussing discretely but seriously," Villeroy said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

