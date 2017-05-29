FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2017

France in "serious" talks with banks looking to leave London -Villeroy

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - French officials are having serious talks with financial institutions looking to leave London as Britain prepares to quit the European Union, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

"We are having discrete but numerous and serious contacts," Villeroy, who is also head of the French central bank and financial sector supervisor, told journalists.

"Paris has every chance" of attracting banks, he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

