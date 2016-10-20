INTERVIEW-French presidential hopeful Juppe would be tough on Brexit - adviser

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French presidential hopeful Alain Juppe would hold a tough line in negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union, and demand London recognise EU legislation if it wants concessions on trade and services, one of his advisers said on Thursday.

Alain Lamassoure, the centre-right candidate's top adviser on Europe, said he saw Britain as a wily negitiatior, and France and the 26 other remaining members of the bloc would need to be clear about where their "red lines" lay in the divorce talks.

Those red lines should include no financial passports for British banks if London refuses to recognise European regulations, added Lamassoure, a European Parliament lawmaker.

British Prime Minister Theresa May expects to start formal separation talks in March, just a month before French voters go to the polls.

Juppe, a former prime minister who styles himself as a unifying elder statesman, is on course to win the centre-right's presidential ticket over former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy.

"May says 'Brexit means Brexit'. Well, we say 'out is out'", Lamassoure said in an interview on Thursday.

"We will not sacrifice the principles on which this family is founded for the divorce to be less painful for the party leaving."

May will brief a European summit on her plans later on Thursday. EU leaders will be listening for any signs of flexibility from May as she seeks to retain close trade ties but insist there be no "pre-negotiation" before Britain delivers formal notification of its demands.

But Juppe's camp frets this may give the upper hand to London.

"We mustn't just negotiate on the British proposals. The 27 need to draw up and make public their guidelines as well as red lines," Lamassoure said.

Juppe shared the view of EU leaders that the benefits of a common market, with its favourable terms, must not be available to those unwilling to accept free migration within the EU or the authority of EU legislation, Lamassoure said.

There could be no cherry-picking over the freedom to move goods, services, capital or people, said the former junior minister, adding it was "an automatic consequence and not up for negotiations" that European agencies in Britain be relocated.

It was right, the Juppe advisor said, that the financial passports of British-based banks depend on this.

"If they decide to stay in the European space and apply all the financial and banking laws that we will continue to draw up, soon without them, then I don't see why we would refuse them the passport."

A Harris Interactive survey on Thursday showed Juppe winning the primary contest by 8 points in a run-off, a victory which would leave him odds-on favourite to triumph in the April presidential election. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)