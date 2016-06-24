FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Euro zone has the tools to deal with Brexit shock, French finance minister
June 24, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Euro zone has the tools to deal with Brexit shock, French finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - The shock of Britain's vote to quit the European Union has been "extremely limited" on the first day after the news and the currency bloc has the tools to react if it gets any worse, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

Sapin told reporters in Paris that he did not expect the Brexit vote to have any impact on French consumer spending or investment.

He said he did not want the change in the UK's status to affect the prospects of EDF's planned Hinkley Point nuclear project in southern England, and that it did not alter his concerns about the merger plans of the London Stock Exchange with Deutsche Boerse.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
