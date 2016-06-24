French PM says time to reinvent Europe after "explosive" Brexit

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said it was time to reinvent Europe or risk the bloc's fragmentation after Britons voted in favour of quitting the European Union.

Valls said the vote revealed a malaise within Europe that had been ignored for too long.

"It's an explosive shock. At stake is the break up pure and simple of the union," Valls said in a statement. "Now is the time to invent another Europe." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams)