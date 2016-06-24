FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK stocks reel in post-Brexit selloff, FTSE set for worst day since Lehman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

UK stocks reel in post-Brexit selloff, FTSE set for worst day since Lehman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 fell more than 8 percent at the open wiping more than 100 billion pounds ($136.7 billion) off the market cap of the UK's biggest bluechips after the country voted to leave the European Union.

Following the result, British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would resign.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by around 7 percent in early session trading, its worst one-day percentage loss since October 2008, when global markets slumped in the wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is dominated by companies exposed to the domestic British economy, also fell 11.4 percent.

Among the hardest hit stocks were banks, housebuilders and property companies.

Financial services group St James's Place fell 29 percent while housebuilder Barratt Developments slid 26 percent. ($1 = 0.7314 pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.