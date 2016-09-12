FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Columbia Threadneedle to lift suspension on UK retail property fund
September 12, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Columbia Threadneedle to lift suspension on UK retail property fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fund manager Columbia Threadneedle said on Monday it plans to lift the suspension in trading of its UK retail property fund as investor sentiment in the sector had steadied in the weeks following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Investment Fund, which includes the Threadneedle UK Property Authorised Trust, was one of several UK funds to be suspended after the June 23 vote amid concerns prices for commercial property would fall.

Since the July 6 suspension, however, the market had settled, said Don Jordison, Managing Director of Property, Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

The suspension would be lifted on Sept. 26, Threadneedle said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
