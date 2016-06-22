FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 11:57 PM / a year ago

G7 to issue statement if Britain votes to exit EU - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Group of Seven finance leaders will issue a joint statement stressing their readiness to take all necessary steps to calm markets if Britain votes to exit the European Union, said government officials with direct knowledge of the preparations.

Finance authorities of the G7 major economies are negotiating a draft of the statement that would be issued shortly after Thursday's referendum results become clear, the officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso may also issue a separate statement to prevent a Brexit vote from triggering excessive yen rises, the officials said. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi, Takashi Umekawa, Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
