a year ago
G7 finmins and cenbankers hold teleconference - Germany
June 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

G7 finmins and cenbankers hold teleconference - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of Seven economic powers held a teleconference on Friday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a German Finance Ministry spokesman said.

"A teleconference of the G7 ministers and central bank governors is underway at this minute. At the end of this teleconference, there may be a statement," spokesman Martin Jaeger told a regular government news conference. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)

