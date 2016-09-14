FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Builder Galliford Try says sales and prices rose after EU referendum
September 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Builder Galliford Try says sales and prices rose after EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Building and construction group Galliford Try said sales rates and prices at its housing division have risen since Britons voted to leave the European Union, echoing sentiments from several other British builders.

The firm, which posted a slightly better-than-expected 18 percent rise in pre-tax profit to 135 million pounds ($178 million) in the year to the end of June, said its Linden Homes division had seen an immediate drop in demand but had since bounced back.

"After a short-term decline in visitor numbers and small increase in cancellation rates, broadly in line with normal seasonal patterns, we are encouraged to see a return to growth in sales rates and prices since the referendum," the firm said.

Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt and smaller rival Redrow have both said sales have increased in recent weeks. ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

