a year ago
German pharma lobby says EU drug regulator must leave London
June 24, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

German pharma lobby says EU drug regulator must leave London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - The association of Germany's pharmaceuticals industry said the European Union's London-based drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency, will have to relocate after Britain's vote to leave the EU, posing a considerable administrative burden for drugmakers.

"The administrative hurdles that we are now facing as a result of Great Britain's exit from the Union will require great efforts on the part of our member companies," the association said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

