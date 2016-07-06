FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Access to internal market means accepting EU freedoms -Schaeuble
July 6, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Access to internal market means accepting EU freedoms -Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Access to the European Union's single market means accepting the bloc's basic freedoms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

Some British politicians who advocated a Brexit have suggested Britain could have full EU market access, including for the vital financial sector, and curb immigration. The EU's single market seeks to guarantee the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people between the EU's 28 member states.

"We don't talk about that (Britain's future relations with the EU) before the application (to leave the bloc) has been made," Schaeuble told a news conference. "But one thing is clear: membership of the internal market means that one has to accept the basic freedoms in Europe."

"And this had to be painfully learned in Switzerland after a referendum (on limiting free movement of people) ... That's how it is," he said when asked by Reuters if there was any scope for a compromise that would give Britain access to the internal market while allowing curbs on the movement of people. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)

