a year ago
Merkel ally: London should review Brexit fallout, not decision
June 26, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Merkel ally: London should review Brexit fallout, not decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's politicians should take time to review the consequences of leaving the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Sunday, but he stressed he did not mean they should rethink the Brexit decision itself.

"Politicians in London should take the time to reconsider the consequences of the Brexit decision -- but by that I emphatically do not mean Brexit itself," Peter Altmaier told Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)

