Hanover courts British business after Brexit

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - The German city of Hanover, best known for hosting trade fairs, launched a campaign on Friday to woo UK companies to move there after Britain's decision to quit the European Union.

Under the slogan "Remain in the centre of Europe - select Hannover", the Hanover Marketing and Tourism company (HMTG) said it planned advertisements in Britain and mailings to firms as it competed with other cities for British business.

Hanover is the latest German city vying to attract British companies after the June 23 'Brexit' vote cast uncertainty over the future of British trade with the rest of the 28-member bloc.

Cosmetic firms Lush told local British media it will focus on growing its business in Germany following the vote and has plans for a new factory in Duesseldorf.

Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital, kicked off an image campaign the day after the referendum aiming to court banks and financial institutions considering relocating staff from London.

Berlin's Senator for Economics, Technology and Research Cornela Yzer has sent letters to British firms and hopes to lure tech firms from London's start-up scene.

Located in north-central Germany, Hanover has a population of around 520,000 and is home to reinsurer Hannover Re , auto parts and tyre maker Continental and European travel group Tui AG.

The marketing authority boasted of "ideal infrastructure connections" such as direct flights to the UK and good rail and road links, as well as "affordable office facilities" as among the reasons to choose Hanover. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)