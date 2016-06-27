FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"No special treatment" for Britain in EU exit - Merkel ally
June 27, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

"No special treatment" for Britain in EU exit - Merkel ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain should not receive any special treatment in negotiating its exit from the European Union after last week’s referendum vote, the parliamentary leader of German Chancellor’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday.

“There will be no special treatment, there will be no gifts,” Volker Kauder, a close Merkel ally, told the ARD German television station.

At the same time, Kauder said, Britain was an important economic and trading partner of Germany, especially the automotive industry, and it was vital to conduct the EU exit negotiations with Britain to ensure continued good relations.

He joined Merkel in adopting a more relaxed stance on the timing for Britain to initiate its departure from the EU, although he said it would be good if Britain triggered the Article 50 proceeding soon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

