German, French ministers plan for "strong Europe in uncertain world"
June 26, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

German, French ministers plan for "strong Europe in uncertain world"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany and France have drawn up a nine-page document entitled “A strong Europe in a world of uncertainties” in which they propose common European security and migration policies and strengthened economic convergence.

“To prevent the silent creeping erosion of our European project we have to be more focused on essentials and on meeting the concrete expectations of our citizens,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Jean-Marc Ayrault said in the paper, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

