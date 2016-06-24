EU members should avoid any revenge after UK vote- Germany's Steinmeier

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The 27 countries left in the European Union after Britain's vote to leave should not take any revenge, but focus on security, migration and economic growth, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier told the ZDF German television station there was hard work ahead negotiating Britain's exit, but he was heartened that European leaders were committed to charting a new course that responded to the concerns raised through the UK referendum.

He said one key issue for European leaders would be tackling high rates of youth unemployment.