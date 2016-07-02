German econ min calls for number of EU commissioners to be cut

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called for the number of EU Commissioners to be cut and for Brussels to reconsider how it allocates its budget just over a week after Britons voted to leave the bloc.

"A Europe in which 27 Commissioners want to prove themselves doesn't make sense," he said in an interview with the newspaper Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung published on Saturday. "It would be good to downsize in this respect."

British voters' decision in a June 23 referendum to quit the European Union has rocked global financial markets, thrown British politics into turmoil and raised concerns about the future prospects for the EU.

Gabriel, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, said a Brexit did not endanger the EU and even raised the possibility of Britain re-joining the EU in a few decades, especially given that young people voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

"We need to stay in touch with them," he added. "If we want our children and grandchildren to still have a voice in the world, it needs to be a joint European voice. Even strong Great Britain or Germany won't be able to make themselves heard on their own anymore."

Gabriel said Britain should be fairly treated but added: "It would not be acceptable for the British government to now consult on quitting and on its future relations with the EU at the same time so it can ultimately pick the best of both sets of negotiations."

He accused Brussels of "petty" involvement in issues that could be better handled by municipalities or states.

On the EU's budget, he said it was necessary to check whether it should still put around 40 percent of funds towards agriculture while much less money is pumped into research, innovation or education. He also said the EU should build up a joint European army.

Gabriel said the EU would certainly accept Scotland as a member in its own right if the country leaves the United Kingdom and wants to join the EU. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)