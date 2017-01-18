FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit talks can only begin once Britain triggers Article 50 - German gov't
January 18, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 7 months ago

Brexit talks can only begin once Britain triggers Article 50 - German gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Negotiations about Britain's future relationship with the remaining 27 European Union members can only start once the British government has invoked Article 50 to start the divorce talks, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Asked about British Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that Britain would leave the EU's single market, government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer declined to comment.

She added, however, that EU member states remained united in their position that the bloc's "four freedoms" - of movement of goods, capital, people, and services - were inseparable. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr)

