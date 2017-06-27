Israel Aerospace invests in Dutch, Hungarian cyber firms
JERUSALEM, June 27 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it was investing "millions" of dollars in two cyber companies in the Netherlands and Hungary.
BERLIN, June 27 Petty politics are the biggest threat to a good divorce deal between Britain and the European Union, British Finance Minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday, warning that a bad Brexit agreement could harm the economic interests of both sides.
"I am confident that with the political will to put jobs and prosperity first we can achieve an early agreement on a transitional period," Hammond said at an economic summit of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Berlin.
There was a risk "that somehow we allow petty politics to interfere with economic logic, and we end up with a suboptimal solution that fails to maximise our mutual benefit," he said.
Hammond said that the shift from industry to services in most major economies had led to the economic marginalization of many people who now view globalization as a threat.
He urged G20 leaders meeting in Hamburg next week to work toward the liberalization of trade in services. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Thomas Escritt)
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore will streamline regulatory requirements for banks seeking to conduct or invest in non-financial businesses and also allow them to operate non-financial e-commerce platforms, as banks face rising competition from non-traditional players.