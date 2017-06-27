(Adds detail from speech, context)
BERLIN, June 27 Petty politics pose the biggest
threat to a good divorce deal between Britain and the European
Union, British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday,
warning that a bad Brexit pact could harm the economic interests
of both sides.
"I am confident that with the political will to put jobs and
prosperity first we can achieve an early agreement on a
transitional period," Hammond said at an economic summit of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Berlin.
Hammond's political career came back from the brink after
Prime Minister Theresa May lost her governing majority in the
June 8 election, leaving her unable to carry out a reshuffle of
her top team in which he was seen as the biggest likely casualty
for appearing to favour a "soft" Brexit.
British business views Hammond as one of the senior
ministers keenest on preserving trade ties with the EU and less
focused on curbing immigration, and in his speech he stressed
how much firms in Britain and Germany relied on each other.
But he also said there was a serious risk "that somehow we
allow petty politics to interfere with economic logic, and we
end up with a suboptimal solution that fails to maximise our
mutual benefit."
However for many Europeans, the EU is a political project as
much as an economic one, and free trade is only permissible
alongside free movement of people - or uncontrolled immigration,
from the British government's perspective.
Hammond sought to smooth over these concerns, saying Britain
wanted to "manage" rather than "shut down" flows of migrants
from the EU, and that EU countries had "reasonable concerns"
about issues such as financial regulation after Brexit.
"Hard" Brexiteers want sweeping cuts in annual immigration
and a complete break of Britain from EU structures.
Hammond also poked fun at Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson,
whom many European politicians derided for saying Britain should
be able to dodge painful tradeoffs when leaving the EU and be
"pro-cake" as well as "pro-eating it".
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said this week that some
ministers see Hammond as a potential caretaker prime minister to
lead Britain through Brexit if May is forced to step down.
In a sign of a change in tone since May's election debacle,
the government will set up a new Brexit advisory group bringing
together business leaders and top ministers to ensure major
firms' views are taken into account in the process.
But it stops short of the regular access some business
leaders enjoyed with May's predecessor, David Cameron, who
favoured remaining in the EU but resigned a year ago after
Britons voted narrowly in favour of leaving.
A spokeswoman for May said the government wanted business to
avoid a "cliff edge" when Britain leaves the EU.
