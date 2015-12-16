FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany will be "extremely helpful" to UK on EU reform - official
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Germany will be "extremely helpful" to UK on EU reform - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to be “extremely helpful” to British Prime Minister David Cameron in his renegotiation of Britain’s membership of the European Union, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

“The German government has a very great interest that Great Britain remains a member of the EU and in allowing Cameron to run a successful campaign,” the official said ahead of an EU summit this week, which is expected to lay the foundations for an agreement on EU reform next February.

Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain’s EU ties ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017. While he favours staying in a reformed EU, he has said he rules nothing out if he does not get the changes he wants. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.