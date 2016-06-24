"A bad day for Europe", says Germany's Gabriel

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Friday described Britain's vote to leave the European Union as "a bad day for Europe".

"Damn! A bad day for Europe," Gabriel, who is also Germany's economy minister, said on his official Twitter account.

Results from Thursday's landmark referendum showed Britain voted to leave the EU, an outcome that sets the country on an uncertain path and deals the largest setback to European efforts to forge greater unity since World War Two.