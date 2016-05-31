FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit would create 'negative dynamic' in EU -German foreign minister
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Brexit would create 'negative dynamic' in EU -German foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - A vote by Britain to leave the European Union in a referendum next month would create “a negative dynamic” among the bloc’s member states, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

“I would like Britain to remain in the EU. I think there are good reasons for Britain to remain in the EU,” Steinmeier said, adding it was up to British voters to decide.

“I am only sure that if Britain decides to leave, that will initiate a negative dynamic in the rest of the EU,” he said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.