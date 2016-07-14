FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Reasonable' that Britain wants financial services access to EU - Schaeuble
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - UK Treasury Secretary Philip Hammond’s remarks that British financial services should retain access to the European Union’s single market are “reasonable,” German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

He added that he would have a phone call with Hammond who was appointed as treasury secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May after Britain voted to leave the EU last month.

Schaeuble said the G20, whose finance ministers meet in China next week, was determined to contain the negative effects of Britain’s eventual exit from the EU. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)

