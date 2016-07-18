Merkel to discuss Brexit, Turkey at Weds meeting with May in Berlin

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"Political developments in Turkey, the refugee question as well as the Brexit issue will be the focus of a joint discussion," Seibert said in a statement.

The two leaders would hold a joint news conference at the German chancellery before having dinner together, Seibert added.