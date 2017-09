BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that he believed the British people would make a “reasonable” decision in a June 23 referendum on whether the country should leave the 28-member European Union or stay in it.

“I believe that Britons will in the end make a reasonable decision in the Brexit question,” Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)