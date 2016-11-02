FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brexit talks must cause as little friction as possible for EU-Merkel
November 2, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

Brexit talks must cause as little friction as possible for EU-Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union should cause as little friction as possible within the bloc.

She added that the four freedoms that underpin the EU's internal market should be the basis of negotiations with Britain on its exit from the union.

"In negotiations with Britain there should be as little friction as possible for the EU," Merkel said. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

