a year ago
UK can make demands about EU market access, we have demands too - Germany
July 15, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

UK can make demands about EU market access, we have demands too - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's finance minister believes it is reasonable for Britain to demand access to the EU market for financial institutions in London and Berlin will also make demands in talks on Britain's future relationship with the bloc, a ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman was clarifying comments made on Thursday by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said it was "very reasonable" of his British counterpart to want access to the EU single market for financial institutions in London.

"He used the word 'reasonable'," the spokesman said on Friday in response to a question from Reuters.

"But the sentence then goes on. He said the British would make demands that are reasonable from their point of view, and from our point of view it is just as reasonable that we have demands," the spokesman told a government news conference. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

