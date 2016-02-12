FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says confident of EU reaching deal with Britain
February 12, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble says confident of EU reaching deal with Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he was confident European leaders would reach a deal to keep Britain in the European Union at a summit in Brussels next week.

“We are all quite confident that there will be a result at the European summit, which will allow our British partners to have a successful campaign at the referendum”, Schaeuble told a press conference following a meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

