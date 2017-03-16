EU should aim to maintain London's financial hub status - Schaeuble

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will need time to firm up its own financial services sector so it needs to ensure that London's role in the sector is not compromised even after Brexit, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

"I am totally aware and convinced that Europe as a whole... we have our own interest, even after Brexit, to have a strong financial centre in London," Schaeuble, speaking English, told a conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Andreas Framke; Editing by Alison Williams)