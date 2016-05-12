FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble - vote for Brexit cannot be used to renegotiate
May 12, 2016

Germany's Schaeuble - vote for Brexit cannot be used to renegotiate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Any vote in Britain to leave the European Union would mean the country’s departure from the bloc and could not be used to renegotiate its membership, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday.

“This is the only deal on the table,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference in Frankfurt. “An ‘out’ vote cannot and will not be used ... to get a better deal.”

“If the UK votes in, this deal will apply immediately. If it votes out, then the exit process begins.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

