7 months ago
Most German companies expect little to no impact from Brexit - poll
January 23, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 7 months ago

Most German companies expect little to no impact from Brexit - poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A large majority of German companies expect Britain's divorce from the European Union to have little to no effect on their business, according to a poll published by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) on Monday.

More than 90 percent of the 2,900 companies surveyed either said they expected no damage at all or very little harm, the survey entitled "Brexit, so what?" found.

Only two to three percent said they expected Brexit to have a major impact on their investments and workforce.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Heavens

