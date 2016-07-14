FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appointing Boris Johnson shows new British PM committed to Brexit-Steinmeier
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Appointing Boris Johnson shows new British PM committed to Brexit-Steinmeier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to appoint Boris Johnson as foreign secretary showed she was committed to leading Britain out of the European Union.

“I believe it’s a clear signal from the new British prime minister that she will stand by the result of the referendum and quit the European Union,” Steinmeier said on public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

Steinmeier said of Johnson: “He is a crafty politician, he is experienced enough ... I hope he understands his task in such a way that Great Britain maintains a sensible relationship with the European Union and also with Germany.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

