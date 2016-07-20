FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Merkel, May will hold no Brexit pre-negotiations in Berlin - spokesman
July 20, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Merkel, May will hold no Brexit pre-negotiations in Berlin - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - There will be no pre-negotiations on Britain's terms for exiting the European Union during talks between Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May, a spokesman for the German Chancellor said shortly before the two leaders meet for the first time.

"When we say, and the German and European positions are similar, that there could be no pre-negotiations with Britain before Britain has officially activated article 50, that doesn't mean that we can't talk to each other," Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news conference on Wednesday.

"But there are no pre-negotiations. You can be sure about that," he added (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

