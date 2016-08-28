FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany's Gabriel: badly handled Brexit would send Europe "down the drain"
August 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Germany's Gabriel: badly handled Brexit would send Europe "down the drain"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday that if Britain's exit from the European Union was badly handled and other countries followed its lead, Europe would go "down the drain".

"Brexit is bad but it won't hurt us as much economically as some fear - it's more of a psychological problem and it's a huge problem politically," he told a news conference, noting that the world was now looking at Europe as an unstable continent.

"If we organise Brexit in the wrong way, then we'll be in deep trouble so now we need to make sure that we don't allow Britain to keep the nice things, so to speak, related to Europe while taking no responsibility," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
