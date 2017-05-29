After Merkel rebuke, UK says still strong partner to EU

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain will remain a strong ally of the European Union even as it leaves the bloc, its interior minister said on Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested Europe could no longer completely rely on Britain and the United States.

"As we begin the negotiations about leaving the EU, we will be able to reassure Germany and other European countries that we are going to be a strong partner to them. A strong partner on defence, security and we hope in trade," interior minister Amber Rudd told BBC radio. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)