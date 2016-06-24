FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European parliaments' heads to continue integration despite Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

European parliaments' heads to continue integration despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The presidents of the national parliaments in Germany, France, Luxembourg and Italy said on Friday they would continue work on European integration following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

Norbert Lammert, president of Germany's parliament, spoke with his counterparts from France, Italy and Luxembourg after the Brexit vote, and the four officials agreed to "hold tight to the historic achievements of the European Union," his office said in a statement.

The officials also agreed to consult closely during Britain's exit negotiations, the statement said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
