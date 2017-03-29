FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Britain wants to remain an ally to European friends, May says
March 29, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

Britain wants to remain an ally to European friends, May says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain appreciates its partnership with Germany and wants to continue being an ally of other European countries, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an opinion piece for a German newspaper after triggering divorce talks with the EU.

"We really appreciate this long-lasting friendship and partnership between our countries," May wrote in a piece for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, referring to Germany.

She said Britain wanted to "remain a committed partner and ally to Germany and all of our other friends on the continent" and added that putting up unnecessary barriers to business would be "damaging for us all". (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

