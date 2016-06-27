I'm not slowing nor speeding London's Brexit application -Merkel

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that she was neither putting her foot on the brake nor on the accelerator when it comes to Britain invoking Article 50 of the European Treaty so it can leave the 28-member bloc.

“I have neither a brake nor an accelerator, rather I have the job of reflecting when this message arrives about how exactly we implement it,” she said at a news conference in Berlin.

“We can’t have a permanent impasse,” Merkel said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)