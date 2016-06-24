Germany wants to offer Britain associated partnership with EU - paper

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany wants to offer Britain associated partnership status with other European Union countries after its vote to leave the bloc, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a finance ministry strategy paper.

In the eight-page document entitled 'The German strategy regarding a Brexit', the ministry said it wanted "to offer constructive exit negotiations" with other EU members, adding Berlin expected "difficult" talks between Brussels and London. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)