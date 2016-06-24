FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Germany wants to offer Britain associated partnership with EU - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany wants to offer Britain associated partnership status with other European Union countries after its vote to leave the bloc, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing a finance ministry strategy paper.

In the eight-page document entitled 'The German strategy regarding a Brexit', the ministry said it wanted "to offer constructive exit negotiations" with other EU members, adding Berlin expected "difficult" talks between Brussels and London. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

