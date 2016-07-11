German property groups expect boost from Brexit

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - German real estate groups say Britain’s decision to leave the European Union will spur demand in Europe’s biggest economy and erode property prices in Britain.

A survey of 555 mainly German real estate groups found 57 percent of respondents thought the Brexit vote would boost Germany’s real estate market, while 91 percent were certain that the vote would hurt the British market.

Frankfurt, Germany’s financial capital, estimates that some 10,000 bankers could move there from London to retain a base in the EU. The city has an office vacancy rate of around 11.5 percent.

But international real estate consultancy groups, such as Jones Lang Lasalle (JJL) and CBRE, said they have not seen a rise in demand for German office space and have not received inquiries by companies seeking to relocate after the vote.

“There are a lot of rumours but there’s nothing concrete yet as there is no reason to hurry - Brexit will be a lengthy and uncertain process,” said CBRE’s German head of agency Carsten Ape at a briefing last week.

“But if the Brexit is really coming, it will certainly have a positive impact on Frankfurt and also Berlin could benefit,” Ape added.

The real estate survey, published on Monday by auditing firm EY, showed more than 80 percent of respondents think the vote could hurt property prices and transaction volumes in Britain.

However, 40 percent said immediate consequences from Brexit were not yet foreseeable.

Survey participants included primarily Germany-based real estate investors, consultants and portfolio managers.

Demand for German real estate has risen over the last year, with investors viewing Europe’s biggest economy as a safe haven and interest rates falling in some cases below zero.

Over the past five years, house prices in Germany have risen by 5.6 percent per year on average, UBS said.

Prices for apartments in Germany’s top seven cities rose 14.5 percent last year, according to research institute Empirica, the biggest increase since 2000. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)