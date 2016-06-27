FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Waste of time to discuss EU treaty change now, Germany's Schaeuble says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUENZELSAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday it would lead to nothing if EU member states discussed a treaty change as a reaction to the British decision to leave the bloc.

“It would be a waste of time to discuss a treaty change in the EU now,” Schaeuble said in a speech at a private university in the southern town of Kuenzelsau.

The veteran politician said the outcome of last week’s referendum was heartbreaking.

“One has the impression that the British also feel like crying, but that doesn’t help anyone now. They should have thought about it earlier,” Schaeuble said. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

