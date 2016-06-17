FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says well prepared to respond to Brexit anxiety
June 17, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says well prepared to respond to Brexit anxiety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 17 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Europe was trying to prepare for any possible outcome of Britain’s referendum on whether to stay in the European Union.

Speaking after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg, Schaeuble also said Europe was well prepared to respond to current Brexit-related anxiety in financial market.

His comments came after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Britain would lose privileged access to the single European market if it leaves the European Union, in her strongest remarks yet on next week’s referendum. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

