Senior German Social Democrat - would welcome Scotland as EU member

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The parliamentary floor leader of Germany's Social Democrats, Thomas Oppermann, said on Friday he would welcome Scotland as a member of the European Union if it were to become independent.

"The Scots have made clear that their place is in Europe and if Scotland gains its independence in the end and again joins the European Union, then that would not balance out the loss for Great Britain but I would warmly welcome the Scots in Europe," Oppermann told reporters in Berlin.

The Social Democrats are the junior party in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition government.