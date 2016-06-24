FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU must send clear signals on a reform of its policy-Merkel ally Seehofer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

EU must send clear signals on a reform of its policy-Merkel ally Seehofer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Union should send clear signals for a reform of its policy following the British decision to leave the 28-member bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian ally said on Friday.

"This is not a good day for Europe. I regret the decision of the British people to leave the EU," Horst Seehofer said, adding Brussels and London should now agree quickly and prudently on their future relationship.

"The European Union must now send clear signals for a reform of its policy," said Seehofer, head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"The CSU wants a citizen-friendly European Union in which the national identity and the autonomy of the regions and municipalities are preserved," Seehofer said, adding the EU needed less centralization and egalitarianism. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.