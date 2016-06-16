FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Merkel warns Britain would lose full access to single market if Brexit
June 16, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Merkel warns Britain would lose full access to single market if Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Thursday that Britain would be treated as an outsider to the bloc's domestic market if it decided to leave the European Union.

Speaking at a joint news conference after talks with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico in Berlin, Merkel said all aspects of the domestic market would "of course no longer be available for Britain" in the case of a Brexit.

"We hope that Britain will remain part of the European Union, but of course the decision is in the hands of the citizens of Great Britain," she added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley)

