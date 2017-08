BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will make a statement on Britain's vote to leave the European Union at 12.30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Friday, the German government said.

Merkel will make the statement after the meeting leaders of the parties represented in Germany's parliament. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)