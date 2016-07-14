FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury Sec. Lew to meet UK's Hammond in London Thurs pm
July 14, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury Sec. Lew to meet UK's Hammond in London Thurs pm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged European Union and British officials to be pragmatic and flexible in talks on Britain’s departure from the EU, and said he would meet new British finance minister Philip Hammond later on Thursday.

“I will be meeting with the new chancellor (finance minister) this afternoon, I look forward to it,” Lew told a news conference after meeting German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin.

“We believe that it is in the best interests of Europe, of the United States and the global economy to end up with a result that produces a highly integrated relationship between the UK and the EU,” he said of negotiations on Britain leaving the EU.

“We think it is critical that negotiations take place in a pragmatic, transparent and smooth manner and for both sides to demonstrate flexibility,” Lew added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

